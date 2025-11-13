AEW Star Announces Contract Extension With Company

Business is good for The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, and it appears that its mouthpiece will be sticking around for a little while longer.

MVP joined AEW in the fall of 2024, bringing Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin into the company alongside him. There, he reunited the former Hurt Business stable from WWE, immediately making their impact known en route to becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Now, the former WWE United States Champion has indicated that he's not going anywhere.

Speaking with Adventure Gamers, the 52-year-old revealed he has signed a contract extension with AEW, thanking his boss for the opportunity in the process.

“I want to say thank you to Tony Khan, because recently I signed a contract extension and I’ll be with AEW for quite a while in my current capacity, and hopefully beyond in a managerial capacity, and to whatever extent, possibly behind the scenes," he said.

While primarily a manager, MVP has wrestled several matches in 2025, giving The Hurt Syndicate some trios action under their belt as well.

The Hurt Business Become's MVP's Hurt Syndicate

MVP's WWE return in 2020 wasn't expected to amount to much, but he quickly found a path to substantial TV time. He aligned alongside Lashley and eventually Benjamin to form The Hurt Business, adding Cedric Alexander to the faction along the way.

Lashley would go on to become WWE Champion en route to a major match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, but before the match, the faction quickly dissolved without much rhyme or reason. This would result in MVP searching for new clients, leading him to take on Omos for a short period of time.

MVP jumped to AEW in September of 2024, where the reformed faction has been dominating its opponents ever since.

“I’m very happy where I’m at right now in my career at this stage to be able to continue to contribute to the business and make money with my friends and entertain at the level that we’re still able to maintain," MVP added in the interview. "I appreciate Tony Khan for giving me, Bobby, and Shelton an opportunity to get the team back together for a final run, and the future looks bright.”

MVP has wrestled four matches on AEW TV this year, including an AEW World Trios Championship match alongside Benjamin and Lashley against The Opps on AEW Dynamite on Oct. 22.

