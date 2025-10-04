AEW Collision Preview (10/4/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW's October tour of Florida continues with Collision in Lakeland.
After their upcoming clash at WrestleDream for the AEW Women's World Championship was made official on Dynamite, the current champion Kris Statlander will have a face-to-face with the former champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm tonight.
Storm is admittedly shaken since losing the title at All Out and hopes to change that at WrestleDream, but Statlander has no intentions of letting go of the gold anytime soon. What will they say to each other on Collision, and can we expect another brawl?
The Don Callis Family interfered in Orange Cassidy's challenge for the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite, and he's seeking revenge, teaming up with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly to take on Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer.
Can OC get back to his winning ways, or will the ever-growing Don Callis Family prove to be too much to overcome?
Last week, JetSpeed entered FTR's orbit when they offered Willow Nightingale some backup while she addressed FTR's brutal attack on Beth Copeland. Kevin Knight shared his desire to wrestle a member of FTR in singles action. FTR accepted, but on the condition that Knight won't know which member he'll face until Collision.
Will it be Dax Harwood or Cash Wheeler? Will Knight be able to pull off a victory without any time to prepare for his opponent?
Sammy Guevara called out Eddie Kingston on Dynamite on behalf of La Faccion Ingobernable and as a result, Kingston will face Dralistico tonight in his third match since returning from injury. LFI's other members, the ROH World Tag Team Champions Rush and Sammy Guevara will also be in action.
Inspired by her tag team partner, Tay Melo, challenging a former AEW Women's World Champion on Dynamite, Anna Jay has decided to issue a challenge of her own. She'll go one-on-one for the first time ever with Jamie Hayter tonight.
Also on the card, the Death Riders look to continue their havoc on the roster with Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli battling Adam Priest, Jay Lethal, and Tommy Billington in trios competition.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 7 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: RP Funding Center, Lakeland, Florida
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
Kris Statlander & Toni Storm Face-To-Face
Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Adam Priest, Jay Lethal, & Tommy Billington
Hechicero, Rocky Romero, & Lance Archer vs. Paragon & Orange Cassidy
Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay
Kevin Knight vs. A Member of FTR
Eddie Kingston vs. Dralistico
MXM TV Casting Call
Sammy Guevara & Rush In Action
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
IWGP Women's Champion Sareee Debuts In Ring Of Honor, Will Defend Title Against Alex Windsor
AEW And DC Announce Major Comic Collaboration, Set To Debut at New York Comic Con
Hangman Page Slams ICE Commercials Being Aired During AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy Reveals How Tony Khan Helped Make Him A Star In AEW (Exclusive)