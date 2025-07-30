AEW Women's Tag Title Belts Exist, But Plans Are On Hold Due To Numerous Injuries
Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW Women's Tag Team Championships have been in the works for some time, but their official commissioning has now been delayed.
The AEW President and head of creative has done a really solid job of establishing women's teams and alliances over the past few months to warrant the addition of tag titles, but the depth of his entire Women's Division took a massive hit at All In Texas.
"I have a bunch of people I would like to get involved in a women’s tag team tournament, potentially," Khan said during an interview with WGN Radio in Chicago. "As the person who put together the Women’s Casino Gauntlet, I wish that we had come out of it healthier. A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely."
Speaking with Iridian Fierro, Khan said he really wants to add AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships one day. But he said he needs a healthier division that can maintain the new titles, plus the ones the company already possesses.
"People were very excited about Syuri. People were very excited about what Thunder Rosa had been doing. You mentioned Athena. They had a great match for the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship, and a rivalry that’s been going on for months between Athena and Thunder Rosa that even we saw more of it in that Casino Gauntlet Match. And then the new ROH Interim Women’s World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa also was injured in the match."
Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet and Harley Cameron are all out with injuries as well right now, while three-time AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida has been out of country due to on-going visa issues for months.
"I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward to have great action with competition for all the championships, including new championships, which you know, there are still some championship issues to be settled in AEW and ROH right now with the great women we have down.” h/t Fightful
While the wait may continue for now, it certainly sounds as though AEW Women's Tag Team Titles will become a reality some time in the relatively near future.
