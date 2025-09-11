AEW World Championship Match Added To All Out
Adam Page will defend his AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW All Out PPV event on September 20.
Last week on AEW Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher challenged Page to a title match. This week, Page gave him a definitive answer.
AEW Dynamite opened with an Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander match. Alexander -- like Fletcher -- is a member of The Don Callis Family. Page soundly defeated Alexander with a Buckshot Lariat, but was then confronted by Fletcher.
Fletcher joined Page in the ring and said that he wanted Page to give him an answer regarding his challenge. Page gave Fletcher a lot of praise, but said he wasn't ready to be champion.
From there, Page said he would accept Fletcher's challenge for a championship match, but only if Fletcher agrees to fight him alone. Page didn't specify The Don Callis Family, but was clearly alluding to Fletcher not using help from them to win the title.
Fletcher agreed to that stipulation and accepted the terms for the match. Later in the show, the announce team confirmed that the match was official for the All Out PPV.
Kyle Fletcher a double champion in AEW?
Kyle Fletcher is already the TNT Champion in AEW. He defeated Dustin Rhodes to win the title and will try to add the world championship to his collection at All Out.
Fletcher was a tag team wrestler in New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of United Empire. Fletcher joined AEW as part of that team, but broke out as a singles act thanks to standout matches with Will Ospreay.
AEW All Out airs live on PPV and HBO Max on September 20. Other announced matches for the show include Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in a Coffin Match, FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship, a Trios Match between The Hurt Syndicate and Ricochet with Gates Of Agony, and much more.
