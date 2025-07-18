Backstage Update On Kenny Omega After Missing AEW Dynamite Wednesday
Another major AEW star appears to be taking some time away from the company following All In Texas.
Kenny Omega lost his Unified Championship Match with Kazuchika Okada this past Saturday and was not present at Dynamite in Chicago on Wednesday. He's also expected to miss this weekend's AEW Collision episode.
Don Callis has repeatedly referred to Omega as "dead" following his loss to Okada, and he appears to be doing that for a reason. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the 'Best Bout Machine' will likely miss more television tapings moving forward.
"We haven't heard what specifically Omega is taking time off for, or if it means a consecutive or sporadic absence for him," Ross Sapp said Friday morning. "Omega has wrestled ten matches since returning from career and life threatening diverticulitis."
Fightful Select previously reported that both Samoa Joe and Will Ospreay are taking some time off from AEW as well. Joe has media obligations to fulfill ahead of the season two premiere of Twisted Metal, while Ospreay - who has been working banged up as of late - is taking the opportunity to rest up. Both men are expected back within the next month.
The same cannot be said for Adam Cole. The former TNT Champion was forced to relinquish his title ahead of All In Texas as he's dealing with another head injury. He addressed fans at the show and mentioned the possibility of having to retire, after dealing with a number of concussions over the past few years. There is currently no timetable for his potential return to action.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (7/18/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Takedown Discussions: Is The Injury To Seth Rollins A Work Or A Shoot?
AEW Announces Date & Location For All In 2026
Major AEW Star Banged Up After All In, Expected To Take Time Away