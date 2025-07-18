Wrestling On FanNation

Backstage Update On Kenny Omega After Missing AEW Dynamite Wednesday

Kenny Omega appears to be joining a growing list of AEW stars taking time off after All In Texas.

Rick Ucchino

Kenny Omega on 3/12 episode of AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega on 3/12 episode of AEW Dynamite / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Another major AEW star appears to be taking some time away from the company following All In Texas.

Kenny Omega lost his Unified Championship Match with Kazuchika Okada this past Saturday and was not present at Dynamite in Chicago on Wednesday. He's also expected to miss this weekend's AEW Collision episode.

Don Callis has repeatedly referred to Omega as "dead" following his loss to Okada, and he appears to be doing that for a reason. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the 'Best Bout Machine' will likely miss more television tapings moving forward.

"We haven't heard what specifically Omega is taking time off for, or if it means a consecutive or sporadic absence for him," Ross Sapp said Friday morning. "Omega has wrestled ten matches since returning from career and life threatening diverticulitis."

Fightful Select previously reported that both Samoa Joe and Will Ospreay are taking some time off from AEW as well. Joe has media obligations to fulfill ahead of the season two premiere of Twisted Metal, while Ospreay - who has been working banged up as of late - is taking the opportunity to rest up. Both men are expected back within the next month.

Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega / Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

The same cannot be said for Adam Cole. The former TNT Champion was forced to relinquish his title ahead of All In Texas as he's dealing with another head injury. He addressed fans at the show and mentioned the possibility of having to retire, after dealing with a number of concussions over the past few years. There is currently no timetable for his potential return to action.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

