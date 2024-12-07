AEW Files For Three New Trademarks With Patent & Trademark Office
Yesterday, AEW filed for three new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).
The three trademarks are Maximum Carnage, Maximum Combat, and Maximum Mayhem, and the trademarks all share the same filing description under entertainment services.
Full description below.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.
It is currently unknown what exactly these trademarks will be used for, but a future show or event is the most logical explanation.
