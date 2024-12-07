Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Files For Three New Trademarks With Patent & Trademark Office

Are the trademarks names of new shows?

SI Wrestling Staff

AEW on YouTube

Yesterday, AEW filed for three new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

The three trademarks are Maximum Carnage, Maximum Combat, and Maximum Mayhem, and the trademarks all share the same filing description under entertainment services.

Full description below.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.

It is currently unknown what exactly these trademarks will be used for, but a future show or event is the most logical explanation.

Recommended

Booker T Believes AEW Star Would Make a Huge Difference in WWE

Exclusive: Effy On Tony Khan Controversy, Ricky Starks Wrestling in GCW

Tony Khan Reveals Key Ingredient To Making New AEW Fans

Published |Modified
SI Wrestling Staff
SI WRESTLING STAFF

The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.

Home/AEW