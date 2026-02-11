Kris Statlander Comments on Possible All-Woman AEW Event

AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, has her hands full tonight on Dynamite with an upcoming strap match against Thekla for the title. Before that, the champion discussed potential plans for the company.

The concept of an all-women's wrestling show has been done by several promotions with events like WWE's Evolution and the Mae Young Classic, NWA's EmPowerrr, and entire promotions based around the idea like World Wonder Ring Stardom and Dream Star Fighting Marigold in Japan, as major examples.

Kris Statlander defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla. | All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has yet to dip its toe in that pool, but Kris Statlander likes the idea. While speaking with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Statlander was asked about AEW creating a show for the women's roster.

"I think so. I think everyone's on board for getting to showcase their abilities and we don't always have the time to showcase everything we can do. So I think, more time to do what we love, there's nothing wrong with that. I love the idea of getting more girls getting to showcase their abilities, because I feel like so many haven't even shown their full potential yet." Kris Statlander

AEW making strides with its women's roster

While an all-women's show has yet to take place in AEW, the promotion has been doing some incredible work with its women's roster over the years.

Blood & Guts first started in 2021 and for the following years was a men's match until the 2025 event saw the women get the chance to showcase how brutal and bloody they could get in the two rings.

2025 also saw AEW put on the first women's Casino Gauntlet matches, the first taking place on the January 15th Maximum Carnage episode of Dynamite and a following one at All In: Texas later that summer.

Despite all that progress for the division and historic firsts, one that AEW has yet to reach is giving the women's roster a main event spot at a PPV. Feuds such as Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné or Toni Storm vs. Mariah May felt like they had the potential to close out a big event, but that wouldn't come to be.

Takedown on SI's Jon Alba spoke with AEW President Tony Khan about what it would take for a women's match to main event.

"It's very potentially possible. It has to be the right match, the right situation, at the right time. If there were ever two that could do it, it would be the two you mentioned," Khan said of Moné and Storm, specifically. "But there's a bunch of other candidates for it as well. And, it was a fantastic match. They had it All In: Texas. That was a main-event-caliber match. And it really felt that way. And it was presented as one of the main matches on the card."

