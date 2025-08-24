Wrestling On FanNation

Brodido Win AEW World Tag Team Titles At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Brody King & Bandido survived a 3-Way Match at Forbidden Door to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles for the first time in their career.

Rick Ucchino

Brody King
Brody King / Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

In a bit of a shocker, Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido are now the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The upstart tandem known as Brodido outlasted the Hurt Syndicate and FTR in a 3-Way Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to capture the gold for the first time in their careers.

This was a match that was not without controversy, as Ricochet and the Gates of Agony played a vital role in the finish.

Perhaps at the behest of MJF, as speculated by Bryan Danielson on commentary, all three men jumped Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin during the match armed with steel pipes and other weapons.

The now former AEW Tag Team Champions were completely taken out of the match, leaving FTR and Brodido alone in the ring to fight for the gold.

Dax Harwood attempted to take advantage of the no disqualification stipulation of a 3-Way Match by cracking Brody King in the face with a steel chair, but the big man found a way to kick out of the ensuing pinfall attempt.

Bandido would then save the day on FTR's superplex, frog splash combo attempt on King by shoving Cash Wheeler off the top rope.

The ROH World Champion would then hit a frog splash of his own on Dax, followed by catapult 450 splash and he pinned Harwood before Wheeler could slide back into the ring to make the save.

The finish was unfortunately not a clean one. Bandido slipped off his initial pinfall attempt on Dax, which forced the referee to start a new count. That caused a timing mishap with Wheeler's save attempt and an awkward conclusion to an otherwise fun tag team bout.

What has been going on with Hurt Syndicate behind the scenes?

Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley / All Elite Wrestling

Rumors about The Hurt Syndicate have swirling for weeks now, including reports that MVP had some kind of heat behind the scenes with Speedball Mike Bailey and that some members of the group had expressed an unwillingness to drop the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

MVP and Speedball would address their rumors in a video posted to social media, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now followed up on the situation involving the tag titles.

"While Hurt Syndicate and Speedball poked fun at the rumors of MVP not liking Speedball, we were never told of any plans that would have seen JetSpeed beating Hurt Syndicate. MVP had intimated that they'd prefer to lose to GOA, Private Party or Outrunners. For those that confuse this with creative control, we've not heard that they outright rejected to lose to anyone."

Thanks to Gates of Agony and Ricochet, The Hurt Syndicate's reign as the AEW World Tag Team Champions has come to an end after 218 days.

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI.

