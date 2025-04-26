Charlotte Flair Says She's "Authentically Her" After Recent Divorce
Charlotte Flair says that a weight has been lifted off her shoulders and she's "authentically her" now that she's divorced from current WWE star, Andrade.
In an interview with People on the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet over WrestleMania weekend, Charlotte opened up on how her divorce and relationship with Andrade impacted not only her personal life, but the character of "Charlotte Flair" in WWE.
“I think a weight has been lifted off my shoulders because ‘Charlotte’ had to be so perfect and pristine all the time and people couldn't separate the character and who I am in real life”- Charlotte Flair
“So, getting all these things that have been really hard for me off of my chest, like, ‘This is who I am, accept me.’ It feels like I don’t have to — not necessarily hide — but I’m not worrying about, you know, ‘What’s going to happen today?’ Or in an interview, ‘Are they going to ask me and I’l have to pivot to something else?’ It’s like, this is the authentic me. And it feels really good.”
Flair returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year after over a year away from the company recovering from a serious knee injury. Flair won that event and earned an opportunity to wrestle for a world championship at WrestleMania.
Flair picked Tiffany Stratton as her opponent and the two women went at it at WrestleMania inside Allegiant Stadium last weekend. Flair was unsuccessful in securing the championship as Stratton beat her cleanly in the ring.
