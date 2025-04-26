Seth Rollins Announces Bears NFL Draft Pick, Trolls Packers Fans
Seth Rollins may have just given the greatest NFL Draft pick announcement in the history of the NFL.
Rollins is a well-known Chicago Bears fan and was asked to announce one of the team's NFL Draft picks in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Of course, Green Bay is the home of the Packers, the Bears' primary rivals. And Rollins was absolutely in his element, drawing as much heel heat from the crowd as possible.
Strolling on stage in a navy blue suit with a Chicago Bears WWE Championship belt over his shoulder, Rollins was greeted by thunderous boo's. He cupped his ear and asked them for more.
MORE: Matt Hardy Gives Major Critique Of Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania Main Event
Then, when he got on the microphone, Rollins absolutely let the Packers fan base have it.
“I know ya’ll mad because championship gold looks good on the blue and orange,” Rollins remarked.
And then, leading up to revealing the Bears' second round draft pick (#56 overall), Rollins took things to another level by bringing up the Bears' victory at Green Bay's Lambeau Field back in January.
“In all seriousness Green Bay, we are in the shadow of Lambeau Field. And I love Lambeau Field. Because the King of the North, the best Quarterback in the NFC North, Caleb Williams, is undefeated at Lambeau Field!” Rollins yelled.
Rollins went on to reveal that the Chicago Bears selected Boston College Offensive Tackle Ozzy Trapilo.
Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk last Saturday night at WrestleMania 41, joining forces with Paul Heyman in the process. Then, this past Monday night on Raw, Rollins formed a new alliance with Bron Breakker.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Chelsea Green Grateful For Fan Support After Being Left Off WrestleMania 41 Card [Exclusive]
Major Update On Mariah May To WWE Rumors
WWE Reportedly Exploring Another Las Vegas WrestleMania In The Very Near Future