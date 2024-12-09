Bryan Danielson Provides Major Update On His Pro Wrestling Future
Bryan Danielson says it's 50/50 as to whether or not he ever returns to the ring for a wrestling match.
Danielson spoke to Denise Salcedo at the AEW All In 2025 ticket event and gave two major updates on his health. Danielson confirmed that he doesn't want to have surgery on his neck and that he's trying other things to get it to heal. He also said the odds of a return are 50/50, but that he's ok with how things ended.
"if I had to guess right now, I would say it's 50/50, if I'll ever (get back in the ring," Danielson said of a potential return. "And you know what, I'm ok with that. I loved the time I got to spend doing this, but I also love what I'm doing now.
Regarding neck surgery, Danielson says that he wants it to be a last resort.
"I'm trying to avoid it," Danielson said of neck surgery. "The idea to me is that surgery is a last resort, not a first resort. So, I'm trying some other things and I'm a little kooky. I'm going to try some other things first before going under the knife."
Danielson's last match for AEW was at AEW WrestleDream this year against Jon Moxley. In that match, Moxley was victorious and Danielson lost the AEW World Championship.
Danielson won the world title from Swerve Strickland at AEW All In. He has not been seen on AEW television since losing the belt.
Danielson was on hand at the AEW All In 2025 ticket event and appeared at the official event press conference.
