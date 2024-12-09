Sting Makes Bold Prediction About Darby Allin At AEW All In Texas Press Conference
Sting feels the year 2025 is going to be a big one for his friend, Darby Allin.
In an unannounced appearance at Monday's AEW All In Texas on sale press conference, Sting went to proclaim that his former tag team partner will capture the coveted AEW World Heavyweight Title in the next calendar year.
“You, I’ve always known from day one, you are world championship caliber," Sting said at the presser. "I knew from the very beginning. Yeah, you had to come up some, and you’ve come up a ton in the last few years. But I knew that you would someday become the world heavyweight champion. Sometime in 2025, I am predicting this is the future AEW World Champion right here. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be world champion at Globe Life [Field], 2025, at All In."
While talking about Allin, the former WCW heavyweight champion teased he'd be at AEW All In Texas, but ruled out a in-ring return at the event.
"No more matches," Sting said.
Sting had a little over a three-year run in All Elite Wrestling, debuting at Winter is Coming in December 2020. He teamed with Allin for the duration of his time, including winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles in February. But that didn't sway "The Icon" from hanging up the boots after him and Allin beat The Young Bucks at Revolution in March to retire as a champion.
Recently, Sting signed a multi-year deal with AEW that is more centric to licensing and making appearances in conjunction with the organization.
