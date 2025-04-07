Bryan Danielson Was Reportedly Backstage At AEW Dynasty On Sunday Night
Former WWE and AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson, was reportedly backstage at the AEW Dynasty Sunday night in Philadelphia.
PWInsider is reporting that Danielson was backstage during the show, but did not indicate what he was doing backstage or why he was on-site for the show. Danielson has not wrestled for AEW since losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley last year at WrestleDream, but he's previously assisted in a number of areas backstage.
Danielson was forced on a hiatus from AEW due to a severe neck injury that he's still reportedly recovering from. There has been no indication from Danielson was to whether or not he'll come back to pro wrestling. Danielson had said going into 2024 that that year would be his last as a full-time wrestler.
At AEW Dynasty, Jon Moxley successfully defended the championship he won from Bryan Danielson last year. Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event to retain his championship, but needed the help of The Death Riders and the returning Young Bucks to do it.
Moxley does not currently have a next opponent lined up for his championship, but the winner of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament will face him at All In in July.
Danielson won the Owen Hart Cup Tournament last year and ended up beating Strickland to win the world championship at All In.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Tony Khan Discusses Young Bucks Return & Controversial Finish To AEW Dynasty
Adam Cole Wins TNT Championship After Defeating Daniel Garcia At AEW Dynasty
Adam Copeland Stretchered Out Of AEW Dynasty After FTR Turn On Him
Will Ospreay Wants To Win The AEW Owen Hart Cup To Honor Hart's Legacy (Exclusive)