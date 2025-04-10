Chris Jericho 'Leaves' AEW With Just Months Remaining On His Contract
The Learning Tree has left Big Bill and Bryan Keith to branch out on their own.
Nine-time World Champion Chris Jericho absolutely flipped out on his two proteges Wednesday night on Dynamite. He expressed profound disappointment in Bill and Keith, for not only failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Dynasty, but for not being there to help him retain the ROH World Title against Bandido.
The Nueve proceeded to destroy his 'TV Time' set with his beloved baseball bat before announcing his abrupt departure from AEW programming. Jericho said until Bill and Keith can alter his state of disappointment, its best that he just leave.
Its not clear at this time when, or if, Jericho will return to All Elite Wrestling. He could simply be taking some time off to allow Big Bill and Bryan Keith a chance to flourish in his absence, but the timing of his hiatus does lend to some speculation. Albeit a little on the reckless side.
According to a Variety report, Jericho signed a three year contract extension with AEW that is set to expire in October. He was also asked by a fan at a recent Horror Rock and Wrestle Fest event about whether he'd ever consider a return to WWE.
"Of course I would consider going back there," Jericho said. "I would consider not going back there too. It just depends on what the situation is and what's going on with me. But, we'll see. I mean, it's not even, never say never. It's consider all your options and choose wisely.”
Chris Jericho is arguably the important free agent signing in AEW history. When the company was in its infancy, the future Hall of Famer lent instant credibility to the promotion and provided a clear choice of competitor to establish the newly commissioned AEW World Championship.
With a stable of main event stars like Swerve Strickland, Hangman Adam Page and Will Ospreay in the fold, and Jon Moxley serving as the company's rugged veteran, it will be interesting to see where the now 54-year-old Jericho fits into the mix in the months ahead.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Results (4/9/25): The Young Bucks Return, Statlander Advances In The Owen, Death Riders Stumble
Tiffany Stratton Addresses Off Script WWE SmackDown Promo Exchange With Charlotte Flair
Gunther Reveals The Special Perks He Negotiated In His New WWE Contract
WWE Legend Believes Triple H Is The Greatest Wrestling Mind In History