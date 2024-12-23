Chris Jericho Opens Up On Dealing With His Haters
Chris Jericho says that he deals with haters by simply not worrying about them.
In a recent interview on Gabby AF to promote the ROH Final Battle PPV event, Jericho spoke on the vocal AEW audience that has at times turned on him, who once was a beloved figure in AEW. In terms of how he deals with those fans, he forgets about them.
"I think that people have those types of opinions, but I know that — what's real and what's not real, and I really can't worry about that," Jericho said. "People that hate you are going to hate you no matter what you do. I could have a match called four stars by Dave Meltzer and then it'll get a two on Cagematch just because it's me, they're not even watching what I'm doing. They're just like, 'We hate this guy.' I can't worry about that, all I worry about is the fanbase that I have, which is massive, and bringing in new fans. People that hate you, there's nothing you can do."- Chris Jericho (h/t Wrestling Inc.)
Jericho defeated Matt Cardona to retain the ROH World Championship at Final Battle over the weekend. He's in the middle of his second run as world champion.
Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion. He reinvented himself as a character this year, dropping some of the original gimmicks that he had and replacing them with "The Learning Tree."
Jericho now leads a faction of Big Bill and Bryan Keith.
