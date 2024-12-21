Wrestling On FanNation

CM Punk Scheduled For In-Ring Action Prior To Raw On Netflix Showdown With Seth Rollins

CM Punk is scheduled to face Seth Rollins on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, but the Best in the World will return to the ring prior to that bout for a tune-up match.

Madison Square Garden has announced that Punk will face Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match during the WWE Holiday Tour that rolls through the World's Most Famous Arena on December 26.

The Punk vs. Rollins match highlights what is becoming a PLE level card for the January 6 Raw debut on Netflix. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Punk and Rollins have been at odds since the moment Punk returned to WWE last year at Survivor Series. Rollins claims that Punk left WWE high and dry and returned after Rollins made it into what it is today. Punk has tried to keep his distance from Rollins, but both men have gotten physical on multiple occasions throughout the last month during episodes of Raw. This week on Raw, a massive brawl between both men setup the match officially.

Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year and had his first official match against Dominik Mysterio on the holiday tour show at MSG.

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon.

