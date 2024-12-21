Nigel McGuinness Makes Surprise Return To ROH At Final Battle PPV
It may have been only be for a night, but Nigel McGuinness was back in ROH.
McGuinness was revealed as the mystery opponent and challenger for Lee Moriarty and his ROH Pure Champion at the Final Battle 2024 PPV event on Friday night. McGuinness was unsuccessful in his attempt to secure that championship, but the return made for a memorable moment. In the match, Moriarty submitted the ROH icon to retain the championship.
Nigel McGuinness has a long history in ROH. He's a former ROH Pure Champion and ROH World Champion who unified those titles in 2006. He's also a former ROH matchmaker.
McGuinness had been retired since 2011, but made his return to pro wrestling with AEW this year. He was a part of the Casino Guantlet match inside of Wembley Stadium at All In and also competed in a main event AEW World Championship match against Bryan Danielson at this year's AEW Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
After his retirement and prior to his return, McGuinness spent time with WWE and AEW as a commentator.
There is no word as to whether or not McGuinness will continue making appearances for ROH.
