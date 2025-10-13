Darby Allin Calls Out Former AEW Wrestlers Over "Cancer" Attitudes
Darby Allin credits "cutting out the cancer" as the reason why vibes in AEW have been so good for him and others in 2025.
What is that cancer? Pro wrestlers who don't want to lose.
During an interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday, Allin opened up on the backstage vibe in AEW. Allin credited Tony Khan for creating an environment that promotes company success and personal success for wrestlers. He also said that the company rid itself of wrestlers who didn't want to do business the right way.
"A few years ago, you definitely felt this tension," Allin told Helwani. "Now, everyone is on the same page. Let's make this place as good as possible. A lot of people truly have to understand how good they have it. Tony wants everyone -- in the ring and in their personal life -- to be happy. That's a really good energy."
Darby Allin: "Get Out Of The F***ing Sport"
When pressed on what exactly changed the vibe dynamic in the company, Allin called out wrestlers in the locker room who didn't want to lose in a scripted sport.
"The cancer got cut out. Egotistical wrestlers who don't want to lose. At the end of the day, this is all staged. It's the greatest thing in the world, but it's staged. So, if you're going to have an ego about that get out of the f***ing sport.- Darby Allin
Who was Darby Allin talking about? Allin didn't offer up any names, but red flags are aplenty.
Miro -- now Rusev in WWE, and Malaki Black -- now Aleister Black in WWE are former AEW talents who simply didn't work that much after debuting with AEW. Rusev was the TNT Champion for a bit during the company's pandemic era, but faded into irrelevancy as his contract wore on.
Black showed up to AEW with giant amounts of fanfare and a feud with Cody Rhodes, but fizzled as he spent more time with the promotion. Rumors around both talents were that neither wanted to do jobs.
Was Darby Allin talking about CM Punk? Perhaps. Punk and Allin will forever be hitched due to Allin being Punk's first in-ring opponent when he returned to wrestling in 2021. Though an AEW foe at this point, Punk did jobs during his short tenure. He also took losses to both MJF and Jon Moxley.
Darby Allin will continue his war with Jon Moxley at this weekend's Wrestledream PPV event. Allin lost to Moxley at All Out in a Casket Match, but will look to make things right when he faces Moxley in an "I Quit" Match.
AEW Wrestledream airs live on PPV on Saturday night. Other announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, and more.
