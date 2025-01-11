Darby Allin Reportedly Taking An Extended Leave Of Absence From AEW
The last time anyone saw Darby Allin on television was on the final episode of AEW Rampage when he had a steel chair stomped on his head and was then rolled down a flight of stairs.
That backstage attack at the hands of the Death Riders was done for a specific reason and that was to write Allin off of AEW programming for the foreseeable future.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Saturday evening that Darby Allin has started training for his long-awaited climb up Mount Everest and he's not expected back in the wrestling ring for months.
Darby Allin broke his foot in a match with Switchblade Jay White this past March, a week before he was set to climb Mount Everest. The injury postponed his trip for an entire year, but he's apparently now back on track to finally make the climb.
Ross Sapp says the expectation is that Allin will receive a major push upon his return to AEW, but that's not expected until later this spring.
Mount Everest is located on the border of Nepal and Tibet in the Himalayan mountain range and its peak marks the highest point above sea level on Earth. It's widely considered one of the toughest and riskiest mountains to climb for a myriad of reasons, including altitude sickness, frostbite and hypothermia. We wish Darby Allin all the best as he embarks on this adventure.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [01/10/24]: Bayley Becomes No. 1 Contender For WWE Women's Title
RevPro Reveals Plans For Mercedes Mone's Title Defenses
Odyssey Jones Pursuing Legal Action Against Accuser Following WWE Release
Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE