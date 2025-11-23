Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler Once Again Become AEW World Tag Team Champions

Brodido no longer have the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

After they defeated FTR to win the titles over the summer, they lost them to that very same team during this weekend's AEW Full Gear event from Prudential Center in New Jersey. FTR are now three-time tag team champions in AEW.

There wasn't as much interference and shenanigans as you'd expect with Stokely Hathaway ringside. Instead, FTR and Brodido competed in and out of the ring with innovative spots and action.

It appeared as if Brodido had the match won when they hit FTR with their own Shatter Machine finisher. They didn't get the win, but they did secure the momentum in the match with that move. Problem was, it didn't last long.

FTR was able to swing things back their way by essentially eliminating Brody King from the match with a piledriver on the outside ring apron. That move left Bandido all alone and FTR took over from there,

Bandido put forth a valiant effort and kicked out of variety of offense from FTR. It was a final Shatter Machine on Bandido that he succumbed to. Right before, Bandido defiantly flipped the bird to both of his opponents.

FTR left WWE and joined AEW in 2020. It didn't take them long to win the tag titles. They secured those at the All Out PPV event that September. In 2023, they defeated The Gunns to win the tag titles for the second time.

Opponents for FTR as tag champions are all over the AEW roster

Now that FTR are tag champions again, variety of fresh opponents are available to them to fight. First, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will certainly want a title shot. FTR and the team of Cage/Cope fought over the summer, but the AEW audience hasn't seen Cage or Copeland since. When that duo returns, a title match is an effective way for AEW to continue their feud after the long break.

Other potential opponents include Hurt Syndicate, Jet Speed, and even The Don Callis Family. In addition to those teams, The. Young Bucks are a tag team that will always be waiting in the wings to challenge FTR. They've wrestled multiple times and each time it was a classic match for AEW.

The Young Bucks have been floating around without a serious feud ever since they lost their EVP titles to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay over the summer.

