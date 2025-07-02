Dr. Britt Baker Sparks Social Media Frenzy With Cryptic Post Amid AEW Hiatus
Dr. Britt Baker has not appeared on AEW programming since this past November, but that's not stopped her name from running around the news cycle every couple of weeks.
Rumors regarding the former AEW Women's Champion seem to run more rampant than most professional wrestlers. It was back in January that reports first began to surface about Baker possibly being done with All Elite Wrestling. There was even unsubstantiated chatter that she was WWE bound just a few weeks ago.
Stories of her AEW tenure coming to an end continue to be written, despite there being more than a year remaining on her current contract. A social media post from Baker herself Tuesday afternoon, however, is sure to keep the gossip train moving right along.
Baker was trending on X Tuesday after she posted the above 2022 quote about the cost of water from Kobi Simmons on her Instagram stories, and it's the highlighted section in particular that left many wrestling fans raising their eyebrows.
The post is no longer on Baker's Instagram, but did it serve its purpose? Baker could be strongly hinting at a falling out with All Elite Wrestling, or the quote could be completely unrelated to the industry entirely. Britt is wise enough to know the conclusion that the internet would immediately jump to and perhaps that in itself was the point. It's very difficult to know for sure.
Dr. Baker signed a five-year extension with AEW in late 2021. As far as anyone with knowledge of the situation is aware, she has not been released early and she is still listed on the active roster page on the company's website. As always, stay tuned for more.
