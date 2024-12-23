Hulk Hogan's Son, Nick Hogan, Has Probation Plea Deal Approved By Judge
Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan (real name Nicholas Bollea), has scored a huge win in court as a judge in Florida approved ending his probation six months early.
As we reported on Friday (December 20), court documents obtained by InTouch showed Hogan was looking for the immediate end to his probation that stemmed from a DUI conviction last year.
Bodycam footage of the arrest that night showed Nick refusing a breathalyzer, but submitting to a field sobriety test. In the footage, Nick had claimed his breath smelled of alcohol from kissing his girlfriend. Hulk Hogan is also seen in the video coming to the aid of his son.
Now, new documents obtained by InTouch show that a judge in Pinellas County has signed off on the deal, ending Nick's probation and removing his restrictions.
This wasn't Nick's first arrest for DUI, however. Back in 2007, Nick was the driver in an auto wreck that left his friend, John Graziano, with irreparable brain damage, among other serious injuries. Graziano now needs full-time care. Nick serves eight months in jail and five years probation for the crime.
