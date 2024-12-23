Fans Report Tony Khan Confirms The End Of AEW Rampage
The December 27th episode of AEW Rampage will seemingly be its last.
According to fans attending Sunday's AEW Dynamite taping, Khan made an announcement to the crowd, noting that Rampage would be off air "for the foreseeable future."
The last episode, taped from New York's Hammerstein Ballroom, will feature matches that include Chris Jericho, Private Party, HOOK, and Thunder Rosa.
AEW Rampage premiered on August 13, 2021, airing every Friday on TNT. A one-hour show consisting of mid and low card talent, it was originally AEW's second weekly show until it was replaced by Collision in June 2023.
No official announcements have been made whether AEW will continue with two shows moving forward or whether Rampage will be replaced by something new. Khan did leave the door open for its return. But for now, RIP.
