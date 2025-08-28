Hook Makes Dramatic Return With New Theme Inside His Father's Old Stomping Grounds On AEW Dynamite
After time away from the company healing from injury, Hook made his triumphant return on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
The cold blooded handsome devil was last seen at the Double or Nothing PPV earlier this summer, but hasn't wrestled a match in AEW since the spring due to suffering a concussion in a match with The Death Riders.
Prior to the injury, Hook was aligned with The Opps and feuding with The Death Riders over the AEW World Trios Championships. With Hook gone, Powerhouse Hobbs joined up with the group that also included Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata.
On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the show kicked off with Jon Moxley defeating Daniel Garcia in the opening contest. After the match, Wheeler Yuta got on the microphone and said that Jon Moxley rejected Darby Allin's challenge for a match at All Out.
The show went to a commercial break, but after the break, Yuta was still in the ring talking. He talked about being from Philadelphia and how he wasn't appreciated in the town that he came up in. That was when Hook made his entrance and return.
Hook walked out to the ring to new entrance music as the audience cheered him on and chanted his name. He got inside the ring and was attacked by Yuta. He quickly dodged the attack and locked Yuta in his Red Rum submission. Hook then hit a flying forearm strike on him which caused him to roll out of the ring.
With Yuta on the outside, Hook held his arm high in the ring as the audience cheered.
The sky is the limit for Hook in AEW
Hook burst on the scene in AEW with an immediate surge of momentum and popularity in 2021. His character took off and he made his in-ring debut on a December 2021 episode of AEW Rampage.
Hook became the FTW Champion in July of 2022. It was the same championship that his father made famous in the 1990s. Hook's father is former ECW World Champion and current AEW announcer Taz.
According to Fightful, Hook used new entrance music for his return because his original Action Bronson entrance music license had expired. Bronson and Hook worked together in the ring for AEW, but the rap artist had a falling out with some people inside of the company.
