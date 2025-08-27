AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (8/27/25)
The fallout from the AEW Forbidden Door PPV event this weekend comes to a head on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Jon Moxley and his team took the loss in the Lights Out Cage Match main event at Fobidden Door, but got the last laugh when the destroyed Will Ospreay after the match. Ospreay is going to miss AEW time, but what's next for Moxley?
This week on Dynamite, Moxley will look to regain some momentum for himself and his Death Riders when he takes on Daniel Garcia in a singles match. Can the group get back on track or will Daniel Garcia step up in the face of being an underdog.
Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Forbidden Door match against stars from AEW, CMLL, and Stardom. This week on Dynamite, Mone will host a championship celebration for her and her now nine championship belts that she holds.
MORE: Swerve Strickland Undergoes Successful Surgery On Torn Meniscus
After a batch of wild moments inside the Lights Out Cage Match at Forbidden Door, Darby Allin and Claudio Castagnoli will step outside of the cage and against one another in a singles match this week on Dynamite.
Allin has been hunting Jon Moxley and The Death Riders since returning from his Mount Everest climb, but has yet to secure full retribution on the men who took him out. Allin can start with a strong victory this week over Claudio.
In other action this week, the new AEW World Tag Team Champions -- Brodido -- will team with Jet Speed to take on The Don Callis Family. Also, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford will team up to take on the team of Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron.
AEW Dynamite Results & Live Blog
-A recap of AEW Forbidden Door 20125 aired to start the show.
-FTR walked out to the ring with the referee from their match at Forbidden Door against Bandido and The Hurt Syndicate. They told him to reverse his decision from the PPV and name them the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.
-Stokely Hathaway then yelled at the same ref and called him an idiot. He said that he must reverse the call from Forbidden Door and then got in their face. Things got heated, but then Adam Copeland walked out to the ring. Copeland walked to the ring, but Christian Cage attacked Hathaway and FTR from behind. A brawl betwen both teams ensued.
-After the brawl, Cage got on the microphone and said that at Forbidden Door they took care of his problem. He said he needed to now help Cope take care of his problem. Cage started to make fun of FTR's Dads being dead and then Cope talked. He said Copeland and Christian vs. FTR was set and official for All Out on September 20.
-A pre-taped Darby Allin vignette aired. He talked about his Mount Everest climb and Jon Moxley. In it, he said he would take everything from Jon Moxley at All Out.
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
- Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin
- Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron
- Brodido and Jet Speed vs. The Don Callis Family
- Mercedes Mone Championship Celebration
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Major Update On Orange Cassidy's AEW Future
New Reports Reveal Major Injury Update For Swerve Strickland
Uncle Howdy Speaks About Bray Wyatt's Legacy With New Universal Studios Haunted House (Exclusive)
WWE Legend Mark Henry Says Syko Stu Deserves Some Blame For Raja Jackson Incident