How To Watch AEW WrestleDream 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
The third iteration of WrestleDream is shaping up to continue what has been a strong year of PPVs for AEW. This year's event will be held on Saturday, October 18th, in St. Louis' Chaifetz Arena.
With several big returns, anniversaries, and major announcements over the past few weeks, a stacked card is to be expected for AEW's second official PPV to stream on HBO Max.
So far, both the men's and women's world title matches have been announced, as well as a chaotic "I Quit" match.
AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page will put his title on the line against AEW World Trios Champion and former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. After teaming up in trios action on Dynamite, Joe felt personally disrespected by Page skipping over him for a tag and pointed out that Page had never beaten him. This was a reference to Revolution 2024, when Hangman tapped out to a submission from Joe in a three-way world title match with Swerve Strickland while Samoa Joe was world champion.
Hangman offered Joe a world title match at WrestleDream, citing the help he received from The Opps to defeat the Death Riders leading up to All In as the reason. Samoa Joe accepted the challenge and the match is now official.
Will the cowboy ride out of St. Louis still the champion, or will Samoa Joe become a two-time AEW World Champion?
For the first time ever, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and the former champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will face off one-on-one for the world title. Statlander used Wheeler Yuta's seatbelt pin at All Out to pin Storm in a four-way match to become AEW Women's World Champion.
Since then, Storm, a four-time AEW Women's World Champion, feels lost without the title she became synonymous with. She laid down the challenge for Statlander to face her one-on-one, and Statlander agreed, naming WrestleDream as the desired venue for the match.
Can Statlander pull off another win over the Timeless One and prove she's here to stay as the champion, or will Toni Storm extend her record to five reigns as the AEW Women's World Champion?
In what will (presumably) be the final chapter in their yearlong feud, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley will have an "I Quit" match at WrestleDream. The bitter rivalry between both men has been bloody, violent, and downright chaotic as Allin has continued to fight off the Death Riders, oftentimes to his own detriment.
At All Out, Moxley defeated Allin in his trademark Coffin Match after a well-timed interference from a returning PAC. At WrestleDream, Moxley will have an even taller task of forcing AEW's most resilient competitor to say "I Quit". Can Mox get it done, or will Darby Allin vanquish Jon Moxley once and for all at the same PPV that Moxley ended Bryan Danielson's career last year?
Here is everything we know about AEW WrestleDream from St. Louis, MO. Check back for updates as more matches are announced for the event.
AEW WrestleDream 2025 date:
Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
AEW WrestleDream 2025 time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW WrestleDream 2025 location:
Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.
How To Watch AEW WrestleDream 2025:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.
AEW WrestleDream 2025 (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship
Kris Statlander (c) vs "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship
Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley in an "I Quit" match
