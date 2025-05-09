Injured Women's Star To Return Next Week At AEW Beach Break
Skye Blue is ready to return to action.
The Chicago native has been out of action since this past summer when she broke her ankle on an episode of Collision while wrestling a match against Hikaru Shida.
On Thursday's special edition of AEW Collision in Detroit, a vignette was aired that announced Blue's return next week at AEW Beach Break. Perfect timing as those two special shows just happen to be taking place in her hometown.
It's unclear whether or not Skye Blue will be returning during Beach Break Dynamite on Wednesday or Beach Break Collision next Saturday.
Whenever she shows up on screen, it will be her first televised appearance since All Out Zero Hour in September. Blue arrived on crutches as a surprise, only to be attacked by then AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May.
