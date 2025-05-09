Wrestling On FanNation

Injured Women's Star To Return Next Week At AEW Beach Break

The AEW Beach Break card next week in Chicago is getting more and more stacked by the moment.

Rick Ucchino

AEW-All Elite Wrestling

Skye Blue is ready to return to action.

The Chicago native has been out of action since this past summer when she broke her ankle on an episode of Collision while wrestling a match against Hikaru Shida.

On Thursday's special edition of AEW Collision in Detroit, a vignette was aired that announced Blue's return next week at AEW Beach Break. Perfect timing as those two special shows just happen to be taking place in her hometown.

It's unclear whether or not Skye Blue will be returning during Beach Break Dynamite on Wednesday or Beach Break Collision next Saturday.

Whenever she shows up on screen, it will be her first televised appearance since All Out Zero Hour in September. Blue arrived on crutches as a surprise, only to be attacked by then AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

The Son of Brock Lesnar And Sable Takes Major Step In His Athletic Career

Latest On Who Goldberg's Retirement Match Opponent Could Be

Logan Paul Issues Public Apology To Steve Austin For Exposing Private Conversations

WWE Announces Massive Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In Q1 2025 Financial Report

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/AEW