WWE Announces Massive Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In Q1 2025 Financial Report
WWE generated nearly $400 million in total revenue in the first quarter of 2025.
TKO Group, made up of both WWE and UFC, announced its Q1 financial results for 2025 and the numbers for WWE are up year-over-year. The report from TKO indicates that WWE finished Q1 of 2025 at $391.5 million in total revenue. That's a dramatic increase of 24% from $316.7 million in 2024.
That large increase includes gains in live events and hospitality revenue, partnerships and marketing revenue, and an increase in media rights and content revenue. These numbers do not include the record breaking WrestleMania 41 event from Las Vegas, as it was a Q2 event on the WWE calendar.
Major events for WWE in Q1 of this year included the premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix in January and a record breaking Royal Rumble PLE in Indianapolis. Also, the Smackdown television product moved from two hours to three hours in January.
As for TKO Group itself, revenue in Q1 of 2025 was $1.269 billion, which marks a 4% increase over Q1 in 2024.
“TKO is off to a good start in 2025 with both UFC and WWE delivering solid financial results,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO in the financial filing. “Given the strength and momentum of these businesses and no material change to our overall business outlook, we are raising our guidance.
"At the same time, we are updating guidance to reflect the addition of IMG, On Location, and PBR. Our conviction in our portfolio of assets is strong and we are now focused on integration, driving synergies, the domestic media rights deal for UFC, and our capital return programs.”
TKO Group was formed in 2023 after Endeavor purchased WWE and merged it together with the UFC -- a company that Endeavor already owned.
