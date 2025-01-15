Jon Moxley Believes AEW Is Currently Building A Sustainable Future
Jon Moxley the AEW television character doesn't care much for the talent who stand in his way. Jon Moxley the individual has a different outlook.
The AEW World Champion is the leader of the Death Riders faction, a group focused on ridding AEW of sports-entertainment filth and molding the company in the image of a bunch of outlaws. But Moxley has been with the company since its very first show, carrying the promotion on his back through both the ups and downs, a role he finds himself in now.
Speaking with Yahoo Sports Uncrowned, Moxley explained the company is in the process of retooling, trying to set a foundation for years to come.
“We’re building. It’s about a lot more than what happens in the ring. Building something sustainable for the future that we can take pride in, we’ve been doing that for the past few months.- Jon Moxley
While AEW is now enjoying the perks of a new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that has AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision simulcast on Max, the company is in the midst of readjusting its business practices. AEW is running smaller venues in 2025, and has yet to announce how pay-per-view distribution will look with Max streaming factored in.
AEW founder Tony Khan also came under widespread criticism on social media recently for booking a 12-man tag ahead of this week's Collision show that will see Moxley's Death Riders unconventionally team with Chris Jericho's Learning Tree. However, Moxley believes the path forward for the company relies on setting a proper culture.
“It’s about a mindset and an approach of taking pride in what we do. We have a lot of guys and girls that are part of it. I’m pretty proud, but it’s a long game and it’s little tiny victories every day and a constant learning process. It’s really exciting.”- Jon Moxley
Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Championship Wednesday against one of AEW's brightest growing talents in PowerHouse Hobbs. He told Yahoo Sports the roster is full of other promising stars of tomorrow, and he's hoping to utilize his position to help elevate those around him.
“Any time you step into the ring, any time you get the camera pointed at you with the light on, any time you do anything, it’s going to be whatever you make it,” Moxley says. “Everybody’s a good wrestler at AEW. I don’t know if there’s ever been a roster assembled of this many purely great, get-in-the-ring-and-wrestle pro wrestlers. There’s so much more to it though, to put yourself in a position to use those skills and capitalize with them. You can see some guys evolving to the next level beyond just being good wrestlers. It’s very gratifying to see.- Jon Moxley
