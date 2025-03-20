Jon Moxley Retains The AEW World Championship On AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley is still the AEW World Champion.
Moxley defeated Cope to retain his world title in a street fight on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Death Riders got involved in the match and were fought off by FTR and Willow Nightingale, but it was interference by The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne that eventually turned the tide. That interference gave Moxley an opportunity to grab Cope in a choke for the submission victory.
The match itself began backstage as Moxley made his entrance to the ring. Cope attacked Moxley during the entrance and the brawl was on. The street fight featured garbage cans, chairs, tables, and a spiked two by four.
After the match, Moxley left with The Death Riders, while FTR and Willow consoled Cope in the ring. Cope reached for Dax Harwood's hand, but Harwood pulled away and angrily left the ring. His partner Cash Wheeler, tried to stop him, but Dax shoved him away. Wheeler and Willow then stood Cope up as the audience cheered him.
Moxley's next title defense will be against Swerve Strickland at the AEW Dynasty event on April 6. Strickland defeated Ricochet to earn a shot at the title at Revolution earlier this month. Strickland didn't get involved in the match this week, but his manager, Prince Nana, was shown watching the match multiple times backstage.
AEW Dynasty will air live on PPV from Philadelphia on April 6. The other announced match for the show is Kenny Omega vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship.
