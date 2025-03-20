Jon Moxley Retains The AEW World Championship On AEW Dynamite

#AEWDynasty Sunday, Apr 6

Philadelphia

8pm ET/7pm CT

LIVE on PPV!



AEW World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs Swerve Strickland



After tonight's BRUTAL street fight on #AEWDynamite, it's official! #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley faces the #1 Contender, @SwerveConfident, at #AEWDynasty! pic.twitter.com/r3Sbnyy88U