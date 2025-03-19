AEW Dynamite Preview (3/19/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday! You know what that means.
The AEW World Championship is on the line tonight as AEW Dynamite goes live tonight in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jon Moxley will once again defend his title against The Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland. With Christian Cage's guaranteed contract no longer hanging over the World Title scene like a dark cloud, Cope will finally get his one-on-one opportunity to rescue AEW's top prize from the clutches of the Death Riders.
It's anything goes as Mox and Cope battle for the gold in a Street Fight.
AEW International Champion Kenny Omega will be watching Dynamite closely as four men square off for the opportunity to face him at AEW Dynasty. Orange Cassidy, Speedball Mike Bailey, Ricochet and Mark Davis all have their eye on belt collector's prize and women's wrestling fanatics are ready to eat tonight as Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander serve up a bout that could feed families in corn country.
Here's everything to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Omaha, NE
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Copeland in a Street Fight for the AEW World Championship
Orange Cassidy vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet in the AEW International Championship Eliminator Fatal 4-Way - Winner faces Kenny Omega at Dynasty
Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander
