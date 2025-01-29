Jon Moxley Reveals Why He Keeps The AEW Title Belt In A Briefcase: "This Is A Petting Zoo?"
Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson for the AEW world title in October at WrestleDream, and we haven't seen the championship belt since.
As part of his Death Riders group, Moxley has relied on Marina Shafir to carry the belt around in a briefcase.
Appearing on AEW Close-Up, Moxley explained his rationale for why viewers don't need to see the title belt on television.
"Why do you need to see it? What do you need to see? You want to get a look at it and take a picture? This a petting zoo? Why do you need to see it? You don't know anything about it. You don't understand it at any level. You don't understand what a world championship means, what it's about, what it takes to be a champion, what it takes to climb a mountain," Moxley explained to his wife, Renee Paquette."
MORE: Jon Moxley Believes AEW Is Currently Building A Sustainable Future
He continued, "I am the AEW World Championship. I am the living definition of that championship. You want to see it, it's right here. Take a look at it. This is the AEW World Championship. It lives here. It's not something you win, it's not something you hold, it's not something you show off or hold over your head or pose a picture with. It lives in here. It has to be cultivated and grown, forged in the white hot fires of combat and struggle.
"I'm trying to build a thousand Jon Moxleys and backfill them behind me, so I will put them through what I went through and worse. That might not be pretty. That might be ugly and uncomfortable, but that's the only way I know how to do it. That's the only way our generation knows how to do it. Struggle.
"You want to be the AEW World Champion? All you have to do is beat me. Pin me. It's that easy. It takes three seconds. A very simple formula. How are any of you going to do that? Are you building an army right now? I am. Every single day. I'm building an army. More than what you see here. Much bigger than what you see here. Much more powerful than what you see here. You're looking for answers? You don't even know what questions to ask. You can't see the board. You don't even know what f*cking game you're playing."
Moxley currently finds himself in a feud with Adam Copeland, FTR, and Jay White. Last week's episode saw Jay White come out and try to make the save when Cope was getting beaten down by the Death Riders. This has led to speculation that White and Cope could be the next challengers for Moxley's title.
AEW has two major over the next six weeks, with Grand Slam Australia taking place on February 15 and Revolution following up on March 9th.
(h/t Fightful for the transcription)
