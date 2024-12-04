Juice Robinson Injured; Out Of AEW Continental Classic
The Juice won't be loose for the time being.
It was announced late Tuesday afternoon that AEW star Juice Robinson will be out for the remainder of the Continental Classic tournament, which just kicked off last Wednesday on Dynamite. Mexican high-flyer Komander will be the substitute for Robinson.
"Due to injury, Juice Robinson cannot complete the #AEWContinentalClassic," Khan said.
"Aiming to prove that he can hang with the world’s very best, high flying rising star will join the field as Gold League first alternate, + the upcoming schedule will be adjusted accordingly."
Fightful Select reports that Robinson broke his fibula. The Takedown on SI also confirms the injury. It is unknown how long Robinson will be out of action. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a broken tibia can take between four to six months to heal, depending on the severity of the break.
Robinson last competed on Saturday's AEW Collision that was taped on Wednesday from Chicago. He took on Will Ospreay in their first match of the Continental Classic tournament. Ospreay ended up winning the contest in a highly competitive affair.
Robinson, a current member of The Bang Bang Gang along with "Switchblade" Jay White, Austin and Colten Gunn, was seen walking Wrestlecade last weekend according to Fightful Select. The site also reports Robinson had been hoping the injury was nothing more than a bad sprain.
