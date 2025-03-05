Kazuchika Okada To Face Brody King At AEW Revolution
The dogs will be barking in Los Angeles this weekend at AEW Revolution.
Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews at AEW Grand Slam in Australia, and that caught the attention of Matthews' tag team partner Brody King. After a few interactions and altercations the past few weeks, King appears to be on a collision course for the Continental Championship.
AEW President Tony Khan posted the following on social media Wednesday, confirming a match between the two.
Matthews was injured ahead of the match with Okada due to an issue with the ring ahead of his interest, and has not wrestled since. Meanwhile, King and Okada have never faced off before in the ring, in or outside of AEW.
Okada has been AEW Continental Champion for almost a year, having defeated Eddie Kingston for the title in March of 2024.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
CM Punk Removed From Two WWE European Tour Dates
Hulk Hogan Reveals His Reaction To John Cena's Heel Turn
WWE Reveals Three New Dates For John Cena's Retirement Tour
Naomi Makes Public Appearance Sporting A Neck Brace After Jade Cargill Attack At WWE Elimination Chamber