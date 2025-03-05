CM Punk Removed From Two WWE European Tour Dates
CM Punk is no longer advertised for two upcoming dates on the WWE European tour.
As noted by F4WOnline.com, Punk was originally among WWE superstars advertised for the March 24 (Glasgow, Scotland) and March 31 (London, England) editions of Raw. However, he has now been removed from those event listings on WWE's official website.
Punk is still advertised for the March 17 edition of Raw on Brussels, Belgium. Meanwhile, WWE has announced appearances for Punk on the March 21 edition of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, and the March 28 edition of SmackDown in London, England.
He's also set for four non-televised live events on the show:
- March 22 - Belfast
- March 23 - Nottingham
- March 29 - Vienna
- March 30 - Amsterdam
As for Punk's more immediate future, he will clash with Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match on next week's Raw at Madison Square Garden.
The two rivals got into a wild brawl to open this week's Raw, with Rollins later stating that he was going to do to Punk what he did to Roman Reigns, and that's prevent him from getting to WrestleMania 41.
Punk eliminated both Rollins and Reigns in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
