Major AEW Event Announced for New York City

AEW is returning to New York City for another major event in 2026.

According to Andrew Zarian, the company will hold its signature Double or Nothing event at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City. This is the same stadium complex as Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"AEW brings one of its landmark PPV events to New York City this Spring.



Double or Nothing is scheduled for Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, NYC!"

Double or Nothing is scheduled for Louis Armstrong Stadium im Queens, NYC! pic.twitter.com/KAuY4U7g6o — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) February 9, 2026

AEW made history in 2021 when it ran at Arthur Ashe Stadium for a flagship episode of AEW Dynamite and sold the building out. That event was headlined by a dream match between Kenny Omega and the recently signed Bryan Danielson.

The company hosted events at Arthur Ashe Stadium through 2024, including a special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. The show moved out of that venue in 2025.

Double or Nothing is a signature part of the AEW calendar each year

Was Will Ospreay or Hangman victorious at Double or Nothing? | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW Double or Nothing was the first-ever event for AEW in 2019. That event took place in Las Vegas and was the official launch of the company before they had weekly television shows.

On that show, Cody Rhodes had an epic and bloody match against Dustin Rhodes, and in the main event, Chris Jericho successfully defeated Kenny Omega. After the main event, Jon Moxley appeared and made his AEW debut. Moxley was the first major star from WWE to cross the aisle and appear for AEW.

Since Double or Nothing began in 2019, it has been a pillar event on the AEW calendar each year. It repeated a few times in Las Vegas, but also took place in Jacksonville during the pandemic, and last year aired from Arizona.

In 2020, during the pandemic, AEW ran the first-ever Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing. It was a brawling bout between The Elite and The Inner Circle that took place inside the Jacksonville Jaguars' football stadium.

The company ran back the Stadium Stampede concept in 2021 for a match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. When Double or Nothing was moved back to Vegas in 2022, the company ran a similar style bout, but called it Anarchy in the Arena. That match has been a staple part of the event since 2022.

In 2025, AEW Double or Nothing was voted as the best show of the year. In the main event that night, Adam Page defeated Will Ospreay to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In Texas. The show also featured Anarchy in the Arena, Mercedes Mone vs. Jaime Hayter, Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match, and Timeless Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship.

