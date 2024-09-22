Lumberjack Strap Match Announced for AEW Grand Slam; Sammy Guevara Issues Challenge
Jeff Jarrett is far from done with Hangman Adam Page. In the wake of their brawl last Wednesday on Dynamite, The Last Outlaw issued a passioned challenge to the former AEW World Champion on the 9/21 episode of Collision.
Despite the objections of his wife, Jarrett promised to whoop Hangman's a-- in a Lumber Jack Strap Match this coming Wednesday at AEW Grand Slam inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Moments after the pre-recorded challenge aired, Tony Schiavone announced that the match had been made official for Wednesday night. Adding to an already stacked card, which may be getting another match.
After successfully defending the ROH Tag Team Championships against the Undisputed Kingdom Saturday night, Sammy Guevara said he was inspired by his tag team partner 'Dustin 2 Belts.' He challenge Kazuchika Okada to a match at Grand Slam, and if he wins, Guevara will challenge for the Continental Championship at the five year anniversary of Dynamite.
No word yet if that match will be on Grand Slam, or Grand Slam Collision, which is being taped Wednesday night.
Current card for AEW Grand Slam (9/25):
- The Young Bucks defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher (The United Empire won the Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match on 9/11 Dynamite to earn the opportunity)
- Jeff Jarrett vs. Hangman Adam Page in a Lumberjack Strap Match
- Blackpool Combat Club defend their Trios Championships in an Open Challenge
- Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter in a Saraya's Rules Match
- Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW World Championship
- Mariah May defends her AEW Women's Championship against Yuka Sakazaki
- Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness
