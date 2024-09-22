AEW Announces Dr. Britt Baker's Return To Action
It's been nearly a month since Dr. Britt Baker has been in action, but fans of the D.M.D will not have to wait much longer.
On the 9/21 episode of Collision, AEW announced that Britt Baker will have a match on the five-year anniversary of Dynamite coming up on Oct. 2 in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Baker has been absent from AEW television since she came up short in her bid to take the TBS Championship from Mercedes Moné at All In at Wembley Stadium.
When asked about her disappearance at the All Out Media scrum two weeks later, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan reassured fans that Dr. Baker was still an important part of the company and that she would return. Although, he could not say when at the time.
We do not officially know who her opponent will be, but Serena Deeb issued a challenge to the D.M.D after she beat Queen Aminata on Collision.
