Major Stipulation Added To Hangman Adam Page vs Samoa Joe Match At AEW Full Gear

The Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe rivalry reached new heights and led to an added stipulation to their AEW Men's World Championship match at Full Gear.

On this week's special Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite, Page defeated Joe's Opps faction member, Powerhouse Hobbs, in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Page and Hobbs had an intense battle, but Page was victorious with a pin outside of the ring. Right after the match ended, The Opps faction that included Joe, ran into the ring and attacked Page.

As the attack went on, Joe demanded that the Blood and Guts cage be lowered, so he could trap Page in there with his guy. The cage began to lower, but not before Eddie Kingston and Hook ran out to even the odds.

Kingston and Hook were able to fight off The Opps before the cage was lowered all the way down and before big time damage could be done to Page.

Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe Full Gear Match Gets Dangerous Stipulation

The cage lowering gave Page an idea. With Joe and The Opps on the outside of the ring, Page grabbed a microphone and spoke. Page told Joe that if he wanted to fight him in a cage, he could've just asked him.

Page then told Joe to leave his faction at home at Full Gear and fight him in a Cage Match. Joe verbally accepted the match and then Tony Khan made that stipulation official later in the show.

Joe and Page are in the middle of an intense rivalry. Both men fought the other for the men's world title at WrestleDream, but Page was victorious and retained his belt. When that match ended, it looked as if Joe was going to raise Page's hand in respect, but he attacked him instead.

Page won the world title from Jon Moxley at this summer's All In Texas event. As champion, Page has successfully defended against MJF, Kyle Fletcher, Lee Moriarty, and others.

AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV on April 22. Other announced matches for that show include Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship, Brodido vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe one last time for the TNT Championship, Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander in a $1,000,000 trios match, and more.

