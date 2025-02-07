WWE SmackDown Preview (2/7/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
It's a near guarantee that the entire city of Memphis will be Yeeting tonight when Jey Uso arrives at the FedExForum for Friday Night SmackDown.
The 2025 Royal Rumble Winner has a little over two months before he marches into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with an opportunity to win a World Championship. The question remains, will he be facing Gunther or Cody Rhodes?
The American Nightmare barely survived a brutal encounter with Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, and now a date with his good friend Jey Uso at 'YeetMania' could be in his future. Jey Uso is scheduled to talk about his big decision later tonight.
We are still waiting to get an update on the WWE Champion's health after Jackie Redmond reported that Cody Rhodes suffered multiple injuries during his Ladder Match this past Saturday. Will the American Nightmare even be able to make it to WrestleMania 41?
Charlotte Flair is going to fighting to win her 15th Women's Championship in Las Vegas. The Queen is back in WWE after missing over a year with a very serious knee injury and she arrived in grand style by becoming the first woman to win multiple Royal Rumble Matches.
Flair will continue her victory tour tonight in Memphis by paying a visit to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.
While no matches have officially been announced, it's expected that more qualifying bouts for the Elimination Chamber will be on the card tonight. Check back for updates.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
Match Card (Announced):
2025 Men's Royal Rumble Winner Jey Uso to make an appearance
2025 Women's Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair to make an appearance
