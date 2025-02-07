Seth Rollins Discusses His Dream Match For WrestleMania 41
Seth Rollins is heading toward another marquee match on WWE's grandest stage, but his vision for WrestleMania 41 differs from what the company reportedly has planned for him.
As if it wasn't made abundantly clear Saturday night at the Royal Rumble, Rollins is penciled in to face both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple-threat match, according to multiple outlets.
That main event worthy contest is as close to an all Shield reunion that's currently possible for the company to book, but in a perfect world, The Visionary says he would rather be wrestling for a World Championship.
Rollins was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show this week and he told the veteran sports commentator that he is currently focused on Elimination Chamber next month in Toronto.
"Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble. When you win the Royal Rumble in our world, you get the opportunity to challenge a champion at WrestleMania.... the winner of the Elimination Chamber generally gets the opportunity to challenge the leftover champion, whoever hasn’t been selected. I don’t know which way Jey’s gonna swing."
Jey Uso could make his decision as soon as tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Rollins meantime, will face Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match with the next couple of weeks on Monday Night Raw.
Once he's inside the Chamber, Seth says he plans to stomp CM Punk’s head into the mat and eliminate him from the match. He also has no qualms with ending John Cena's dream of main eventing his final WrestleMania, either.
It's nothing personal. Well... with Punk it definitely is, but everything revolves around Rollins fulfilling his own goals at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. If Seth had it his way, he'd walk out of Allegiant Stadium on April 20 with the WWE Championship in hand.
"My dream opponent is Cody Rhodes for that title. Cody is a guy that, when he came back to WWE, we had a series of matches. He won all of them, three in a row. I lost all of them to Cody Rhodes. I helped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last year win the WWE Championship. I think it would be very poetic if I was able to take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes this year at WrestleMania. So that’s my perfect plan."
