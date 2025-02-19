Megan Bayne Vs Kris Statlander Added To Wednesday's AEW Dynamite
Megan Bayne will be in action against Kris Statlander on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Tony Khan announced Tuesday afternoon that Bayne would go one-on-one with Statlander in a social media post on X.
Last week on Dynamite, Bayne and Statlander had a face-off on the entrance ramp after Bayne's victory, but before Statlander started her match. The two women have not wrestled yet in AEW.
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will also feature all the fallout from Saturday night's AEW Grand Slam event in Australia. Other announced matches for the show include The Opps vs. The Patriarchy in a Trios Match, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill in a Street Fight, and Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong.
The show this week will also feature a major face-to-face meeting between Adam Page and MJF. Last week on Dynamite, Page and MJF brawled over the arena, after weeks of nearly coming to blows. MJF ridiculed Page on the microphone last week and took shots at him for being unable to win the AEW World Championship back -- a feat that he says he will accomplish successfully.
AEW announced earlier on Tuesday that the company would be continuing with tradition and running their annual Double or Nothing PPV event this May. This year, the event will take place in Arizona as opposed to Las Vegas.
