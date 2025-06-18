Mercedes Mone Shocks Fans, Confirms Relationship With Top AEW Star
AEW stars Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos are officially an item.
Mone, the current TBS Champion in AEW, confirmed the news to TMZ after she posted a picture of the couple on Instagram along with a caption that spun the heads of wrestling fans around the world. The caption read "en tus brazos encuentro paz," which means, "In your arms I find peace."
Mone was divorced nearly a year ago and the report from TMZ did not confirm how long her and Mortos have been together. Mone is scheduled to wrestle for the CMLL Women's Championship at AEW Grand Slam Mexico from Arena Mexico in Mexcio City on Wednesday night.
Mone was previously married to Sarath Ton for eight years. After a few years of being separated, Mone announced that they had officially split up last year. Soon after, Mone made her AEW debut at a special event edition of Dynamite from Boston.
Since joining AEW, Mone has not been pinned and has held the TBS Championship for over a year. Mone won this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and now has a shot against Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas.
AEW All In airs live on PPV from inside Globe Life Field in Texas on July 12. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the newly created AEW Unified Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Charlotte Flair Says Ronda Rousey Was The Reason They Closed Out WWE WrestleMania 35
Former WWE Champion Gets Sentimental Discussing Goldberg's Last Match
AEW Star MVP Says The Clock Is Ticking Down To The End Of His In-Ring Career