Mercedes Mone Shocks Fans, Confirms Relationship With Top AEW Star

This Wednesday, 6/18!#AEWGrandSlamMexico

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + MAX



CMLL World Women's Championship@MercedesVarnado vs @ZeuxisLucero



Mercedes Moné made the challenge, and Zeuxis accepted!



They’ll fight for the CMLL World Women's Championship at Grand Slam Mexico, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/KXZZomtuFU