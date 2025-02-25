Mike Santana Praises Josh Alexander Ahead Of Expected AEW Debut
Former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander made quite the impact during his run with the company from 2019 through the beginning of this year.
Alexander won the world title twice, is a former X Division and tag team champion, and established himself as one of the best technical wrestlers on the circuit today during his near-six-year tenure. He left the company earlier this month, and appears to be heading for AEW.
The 37-year-old earned the respect of many colleagues, including that of Mike Santana. Alexander faced Santana in a brutal "I Quit" match at TNA Genesis this year, a match that caught the attention of many.
Santana spoke with MuscleManMalcolm in an interview released this week, and praised Alexander's prowess.
“He is the absolute standard," Santana said. "I think Josh Alexander is one of the best wrestlers in the world, hands down. You put him in there with anybody and he’s gonna elevate everyone that he’s in the ring with. He did that with me. We’ve wrestled a bunch of times before, but there was something special about this last match that we had.
"Just the fact that he passed me his torch of being that standard and that face of TNA, it meant a lot to me, and yeah, man, it’s special. He’s another one that, he’s going to do so well no matter where he goes, and I’m proud of him, and I love him, and I can’t wait to see him."
Alexander reportedly signed with agent Barry Bloom, who is also said to be working alongside AEW star HOOK on a new deal with the company.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
