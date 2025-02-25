Road Dogg Comments On DX's Immediate Success In WWE
Road Dogg punched his ticket to the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the legendary D-Generation X faction, but there was never a guarantee the group would be a success.
Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna made up the original iteration of the group, but it faced some lineup changes after Michaels was injured at the Royal Rumble 1998 pay-per-view in a casket match against The Undertaker. That would eventually lead to him retiring from wrestling for four years and putting the state of DX up in the air.
That's when the New Age Outlaws and X-Pac were recruited to the group.
Brian James spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast recently, and commented on whether or not he knew at the time just how valuable the powers that be viewed him and the rest of the faction.
"No, I knew that they thought we were special," he said. "I knew that obviously, there was Shawn’s back injury, and how do we carry on from here? I knew that they thought highly enough about us that we were the answer and we weren't a substitution. We were the answer to carry it on until he's better. That was the whole thinking, and that made me feel real good.
'So I knew that because those two in particular, Hunter and Shawn, thought that to ask it of us that we were going to be taken care of. When I say that, I mean creatively we're gonna get looked after. When you have the landscape of a show in front of you, not everybody gets looked after. That's just a fact of the business and how much time you have. A three-hour show will help, but you're going to get some mid stories that in a two-hour show you wouldn't get to.
He did admit some of the success got to his head, but he learned how to keep perspective on the group's success as they became one of the most iconic stables in wrestling history.
"So I soon learned oh okay, they're all in on us. But at the time that made me even more cocky. It made me even more arrogant, because I again, said 'damn right you think we're great.' Acceptance and perspective are the two most important things in the world to me, because if I can accept whatever happens, then I'm fine with it," Road Dogg said.
"I'm not going to kick against the bricks if I can accept it. And then you accept that whatever just happened and put it in the proper perspective. It's like the apostle Paul preaching in prison in biblical terms. Holy Mackerel he was in jail, but he was his perspective was such that he could still preach a positive message. So that's perspective, if I can keep my mind in the right space, I'll be all right today."
Dogg was recently named the co-head of creative for SmackDown.
