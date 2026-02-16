MJF Set to Defend World Title Before AEW Revolution Against Major Free Agent

MJF's second AEW World Title reign is going very differently from his first, as the Salt of the Earth seemingly appears to be a fighting champion this time around.

Fresh off his AEW World Title defense against Brody King at Grand Slam Australia, MJF announced on social media today that he'll be defending his Triple B this Friday at House of Glory against one of the top free agents in professional wrestling, Zilla Fatu.

Friedman cut the following promo on one of the youngest members of The Bloodline.

"I just beat Brody King, and I think I want one more tune-up match before I happen to beat Hangman at Revolution," MJF began. "Zilla Fatu, people think you're next up. People think you have the potential to be the next big Samoan sensation, like The Rock, like Roman. Big shoes to fill, my friend. You know what I think? Gosh, I think you're just another sloppy Samoan Nepo baby back b---h.

"And I'm gonna prove it, I'm coming to House of Glory, and I'm putting the grandest prize of them all, the Triple B, the AEW World Championship, on the line. My friend, when this match is over, you'll be done getting on your hands and knees, praying to the Tribal Chief, and you're gonna have to start praying to the big Hebrew, a man who's more talented than your whole family tree will ever be.

AEW World Champion MJF has officially issued a momentous challenge to HOG Crown Jewel Champion Zilla Fatu!@The_MJF 🆚@Zillafatu



A historic, first-time-ever collision goes down THIS FRIDAY at #NoTurningBack.



🎟️ Get your tickets NOWhttps://t.co/fyTQdswiEJ pic.twitter.com/wMjIRo1LME — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) February 15, 2026

"When I'm through with you, your uncle Rikishi is gonna cry on his podcast. Your cousin Jey is no longer gonna have the ability to yeet, and there won't be a single woman on God's green earth who will ever be willing to touch your meat. Because I'm a generational talent, because I'm the greatest wrestler on God's green earth, because my name Zilla is Maxwell, Jacob Friedman, and I'm better than you. And on February 20 at House of Glory, my God, you're gonna know it."

Why is MJF facing Zilla Fatu?

MJF defending the AEW World Championship on the independent scene against a top free agent in the industry this time last year would typically be unheard of. But Friedman's second title reign is definitely looking to do something different from his first.

MJF | All Elite Wrestling

Last month at the Limitless Rumble independent event, MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Alec Price. Following the match, Friedman offered Price and his tag team partner Jordan Oliver AEW contracts. The duo would accept his offer and quickly appeared in action on both Dynamite and Collision.

This upcoming title defense against Zilla Fatu seems like a pattern similar to what took place last month. It would not be at all surprising to see Friedman offer Fatu an AEW contract after he defends his title this Friday night at House of Glory.

Before MJF gets to House of Glory on Friday, he must make a stop at AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night to go face-to-face with his number one contender, Hangman Adam Page.

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Wednesday, 2/18



AEW World Champion @The_MJF + Hangman Page Face-To-Face



With Page's win + MJF's successful defense at #AEWGrandSlam, the stage is set for a championship match at #AEWRevolution



MJF + Hangman Face-to-Face, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/1bZgdH6MVQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2026

The two men are set to face off next month at Revolution for the AEW World Championship. It's worth noting that these two men also faced off at the same pay-per-view last year, with Hangman Page coming out on top.

Will MJF be able to avenge last year's Revolution loss and escape Los Angeles with his Triple B? We'll find out soon enough.

