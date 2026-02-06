TNA Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Gail Kim After Shocking 2025 Release

Why is TNA filing a lawsuit against Gail Kim?

The seven-time TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion, who was an integral part of the production team and a key hands-on figure with the Knockouts division, was released by the company back in March 2025.

Kim’s release came as a huge surprise to many within the professional wrestling industry, with The Takedown on SI’s Jon Alba reporting at the time that a top TNA talent mentioned that it was a “major loss” for the Knockouts division.

However, it appears that there is another significant development in the story between the two parties.

According to PWInsider, TNA’s parent company, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC (a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment) recently filed a lawsuit against Kim on January 10 before the Nashville Chancery Court.

The report states that the basis of the lawsuit is that Kim informed the company after she was let go that "she believes she holds legal claims against AWE for violations of the Florida Private Whistleblower Act."

PWInsider notes that the alleged violations are not listed in the lawsuit.

Additionally, Anthem is alleging that due to the nature of Kim’s contract, all of the issues between the two parties should be governed by Tennessee law.

The lawsuit mentions that Kim entered into a Services Agreement contract in September 2022, which included roles in "talent relations, match production, and performer services.” It states that Kim also agreed to “identify and support new revenue, business, and growth opportunities for AWE."

The agreement between the two expired at the end of 2024, at which point both sides agreed to continue the deal on a month-by-month basis.

According to the lawsuit, Kim’s Booking Agreement was non-exclusive, which allowed her the right to provide wrestling and entertainment services to “other customers” based on certain limitations, one of which included her not providing wrestling services to any competitors.

The lawsuit claims that the Booking Agreement stated that "will at all times be an independent contractor (and not an employee or agent of AWE; therefore, Kim will not participate in any benefit plans or programs that AEW provides or may provide to its employees, including, but not limited to, pension, profit-sharing, medical, dental, workers’ compensation, occupational injury, life insurance and vacation or sick benefits.”

To add to that, Anthem states that Kim’s primary work was in talent relations and production, but that she did wrestle on one occasion, worked from her home, was not provided an office space and did not work for the company full-time, as she continued to engage in other "independent projects.”

Anthem claims that Kim received a 1099 for all payments and would receive another for her work that ended in 2025.

The report also mentions that in the lawsuit, Anthem states that Kim’s working relationship with the company ended as a result of a "strategic decision to restructure", which led to her and two other independent contractors not having their contracts renewed, as well as the termination of five employees.”

Meanwhile, Anthem asserts that because of Kim’s role as an independent contractor, she doesn’t have any "legally cognizable claims" against them based on Florida law.

Anthem has requested the court to declare that Kim was indeed an independent contractor, which would in turn negate any claims she "has threatened to bring under the Florida Private Whistleblower Act, the Florida Civil Rights Act, and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” adding that the company “has a real legally protectable interest at stake, namely its rights under the Services Agreement and the Booking Agreement which it negotiated and for which it paid Kim.”

They are seeking an award of "reasonable attorneys' fees and court costs” as part of the lawsuit.

Kim was the first woman inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame back in June 2016.

She revealed in December of last year via X that she declined an offer to return to WWE.

Kim made her WWE debut in October 2002 and was eventually signed by TNA in September 2005.

