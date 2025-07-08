Charlotte Flair Reveals Surprising Match In Which She Felt Like She Finally Arrived In WWE
Charlotte Flair says that her match with Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series in 2018 was the first time she felt like she had arrived in the wrestling business.
In a column that she penned for The Players Tribune, Flair opened up about her match with Rousey and that the match was the moment she felt like she arrived in the wrestling business, even though the match was later in her career.
I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career……. and I think if you asked most people to pick the moment when I “arrived,” they’d pick a match from much earlier. But to me, that Ronda match in L.A. is the one. Because I think that’s the first moment in my career where I really, finally felt undeniable. Where I felt like I got to do what I do best, without any of the other bulls***.- Charlotte Flair
Flair continued:
It was like for 15 minutes we were in the two-minute drill. There was no time to prepare for it, no time to think through it. But also no time to get in my own head about it. For one match, I just got to be a world-class athlete, thrown into a high-pressure moment, asked to go out there and execute. I just got to flip on that switch, go off instinct and play free. I felt like no one in the world could touch me that night.- Charlotte Flair
Flair returned to the WWE from injury at this year's Royal Rumble in Indianapolis and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. She took on Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, but lost the match and was unsuccessful in reclaiming the women's championship.
This weekend at the WWE Evolution 2 PLE in Atlanta, Flair will compete alongside Alexa Bliss in a fatal four-way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Their opponents are Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors.
Flair wrestled at the first Evolution event in 2018 and wrestled Becky Lynch.
Flair is a 14 time world champion and was a key part of the women's revolution in WWE in 2015.
WWE Evolution 2 airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally on Sunday night. Other announced matches for the show include Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship, Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.
