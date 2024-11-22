Moxley vs. Paquette? The AEW World Champion And Announcer Live In A House Divided
Renee Paquette says that she and AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, live in a house divided due to their smartphone choices. It's green vs. blue. Apple vs. Android. Paquette vs. Moxley.
In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Paquette opened up on the battle with Moxley that plagues their household.
“I live in a house divided where I’m on iPhone, while my husband is an Android user, and this green text, it just causes me a lot of pain and anguish," Paquette said. "But, there’s no changing him. The man is set in his ways. It is what it is. So I can never leave him a proper voice memo. If I’m on a plane, I cannot communicate with him. It’s very frustrating.
"He wants nothing to do with the cloud. He’s not interested. He doesn’t trust it. I think he thinks something shifty is up with Apple and their products. So he’s not interested but I also think that he comes from an entire family of green texters, so it’s an inherited thing.”
Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion and is scheduled to defend his title against Orange Cassidy at the Full Gear PPV on Saturday night. Moxley has been with the company since it's first PPV event in May of 2019. Paquette joined AEW in 2022 and has been the lead backstage interviewer for the company ever since. Moxley and Paquette were married in 2017.
AEW Full Gear 2024 airs live on PPV from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night. Other announced matches include Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher, and more.
