New Report On How Switchblade Jay White's Injury Impacted AEW Dynasty Plans
Switchblade Jay White has found himself back on the injured reserve list in AEW. This time due to a broken hand.
White confirmed the injury Saturday night on Collision and congratulated Will Ospreay on avoiding another date with the Switchblade. The comment indicated that White would have been facing the Aerial Assassin Sunday night on Dynasty had he not been injured.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now confirmed those were the original plans for the PPV.
"We have heard that Switchblade Jay White vs. Will Ospreay was the working plan for Dynasty, and [Kevin] Knight was effectively inserted into Switchblade's place," Ross Sapp reported Sunday. "As far as who was to win that match, those we've spoken to claim that the tournament plans are being kept pretty quiet."
White broke his hand on the March 29 episode of Collision during a match against Kevin Knight. He would finish the bout and ultimately pull out the victory. Shortly afterward it was announced that the man they call The Jet had signed a full-time contract with AEW.
Knight's emergence comes at a time when AEW has been hit by the injury bug. In addition to Jay White, Orange Cassidy and Mark Davis are both set to miss some time.
Sean Ross Sapp says that Orange Cassidy's injury, which is believed to be a torn pec, is expected to keep him out of action for quite a while. Especially if it turns out to be as bad as it's feared to be.
The prognosis on Mark Davis is much better, thankfully. AEW is reportedly hopeful that he'll only miss 4-8 weeks of action, and he could still appear on television during that time.
AEW Dynasty goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT on Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV and multiple other platforms where PPV's are available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynasty 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Will Ospreay Wants To Win The AEW Owen Hart Cup To Honor Hart's Legacy (Exclusive)
Chris Jericho Answers Whether He'd Consider A Return To WWE As AEW Deal Nears Expiration
Backstage Heat On Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton After SmackDown Segment Goes Off Script [Exclusive]